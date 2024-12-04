Students’ Comprehensive Guide: Key Steps to Take following a DUI Accident

If driving under the influence of alcohol led to an accident, you should be aware of how your actions will impact your legal rights. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious offense that will result in severe consequences.

The stress you’re feeling as a result of a DUI accident is completely understandable and should not bother you in any way. If a drunk driver has injured you, focusing on what steps to take after the accident may be even more challenging. On the other hand, we have outlined the most significant steps that you should follow:

Seek Medical Care

If the accident injured you, you should seek medical attention right away by calling an ambulance or going to the emergency room. You should see a doctor within a few days, even if you believe you have not sustained any injuries. Sometimes, an injury’s symptoms may take several days or even longer to appear. Seeking medical attention as soon as possible allows you to avoid disagreements with the drunk driver’s insurance company about the cause of your injuries.

Contact the Police

You should contact the authorities immediately and request a copy of the initial police report. If the officer believes the other driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, he will administer a breathalyzer and a blood alcohol content (BAC) test to confirm this suspicion. The police report will encompass a detailed account of the accident, the officer’s conclusions regarding the collision’s cause, and if the driver faced arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Avoid Confrontation with the Other Driver

It is natural to feel upset and threatened following an accident. However, you should limit your interaction with other drivers, especially impaired ones. Drunk people are known to exhibit unpredictable behavior, so keep a safe distance and let the authorities handle the situation.

Contact a DUI Lawyer

After receiving medical attention and reporting the accident, you should consult with an experienced attorney who specializes in DUI cases. According to Aaron Black Phoenix DUI lawyer, “Since criminal charges are involved, drunk driving accidents can be more complicated than accidents involving standard automobiles.” In addition to assisting you in understanding your rights and guiding you through the legal process, an experienced attorney will work to ensure that you receive the compensation you deserve for medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Remain at the Scene

One of the most common mistakes people make is leaving the scene of an accident, assessing the damage and injuries, and then driving away before the police arrive. It would help if you stayed at the scene until the police permitted you to leave or instructed you to do so.

Be present at the scene to track the investigation and discover something you missed. Additionally, it lets you quickly determine if and how much the other driver was impaired. As an impaired driver, it allows you to assess the severity of the situation sooner rather than later.

Photograph the Scene and Injuries

If it is safe to do so, take pictures of the road and the scene. Additionally, be sure to take photographs of all of the vehicles that were involved, including license plates, as well as any cases involving personal injuries.

Avoid Making Statements or Admitting Fault

As the victim of a DUI accident, you should avoid any contact with the impaired driver and stay away from them.

You should not accept responsibility for the accident until you have discussed it with a DUI attorney. Do not apologize at the scene of an accident; it is not the time to do so. Remember, driving under the influence of alcohol is a criminal offense, and any actions or words you make could potentially lead to legal consequences.

Gather Witness Information

You should obtain the names, phone numbers, and addresses of any witnesses who were present at the scene. Their statements can be extremely useful in determining who was at fault and supporting your compensation claim. Witnesses play an important role in reconstructing the events leading up to the accident. Their testimony has the potential to validate your account of the events, providing an objective perspective that is extremely useful in legal proceedings.

When gathering this information, make sure to be as thorough as possible. As details become less clear over time, it is critical to inquire about what witnesses saw and heard, and if possible, have them write down their observations as soon as possible. It is also a beneficial idea to keep track of each witness’s exact location throughout the event.