Students block Lagos-Ibadan Highway over murder of LASU graduate

Students in Ogun State staged a protest on Monday, blocking the Lagos-Ibadan expressway over the alleged abduction and murder of Quadri Adedamola Ogunbode, a 2024 Political Science/Education graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

The protest, which took place on the Mowe axis of the expressway, aimed to draw the attention of Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to the case, which has left Ogunbode’s family in deep distress.

Ogunbode was reported missing on February 17, 2025, near a Celestial Church in the university’s neighbourhood.

The Lagos State Police Command has since arrested two suspects, including the church’s head, in connection with his disappearance and suspected murder.

The protesters, under the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), obstructed vehicular movement for over an hour, chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards demanding justice.

NAOSS National President, Kehinde Thomas, said the protest was a show of solidarity for Ogunbode, a member of their association.

“We blocked this major expressway to get the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, who is also from Ogun State, to intervene and ensure a thorough investigation into this case,” Thomas said.

He accused the police of a slow and compromised investigation, adding, “We urge the IGP, as both a leader and a parent, to deploy every available resource to uncover the truth behind Ogunbode’s disappearance.”