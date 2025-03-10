Students block Lagos-Ibadan expressway over murder of LASU graduate

Students in Ogun State, on Monday, protested on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway over “mysterious disappearance” and alleged murder of Quadri Adedamola Ogunbode, a 2024 graduate of the Lagos State University, Ojoo.

The aggrieved students blocked the Mowe axis of the ever-busy highway to draw the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to the matter, which has left the parents of victim in agony and despondence.

Ogunbode, a graduate of the Political/Education was reported to have disappeared on February 17, 2025 at a location very close to a Celestial Church in the neighbourhood of the university.

SPONSOR AD

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspects, including the Shepherd in charge of the church, over the disappearance and murder of the LASU graduate.

The protesters under the aegis of the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) halted vehicular movement on the expressway for more than one hour, singing solidarity songs.

They also carried placards and banners with different inscriptions, asking the police to unravel the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the LASU graduate, who also hailed from Ogun State.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the protest, the NAOSS National President, Kehinde Thomas, said the protest was organized to show solidarity to the victim and member of the association.

He added that the protest was staged on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to draw the attention of the IGP to the gravity of the matter, saying NAOSS was unsatisfied with the slow pace of police investigation.

He said, “We temporarily block this busiest expressway in the country in order to draw the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, who is also an indigene of Ogun State, Kayode Egbetokun, to intervene and order a special investigation into the case of the alleged kidnapping and possible murder of Quadri Ogunbode.

“This call on the IGP, who is also a parent to intervene in the matter had become imperative, after police complicity and compromise was perceived.

“Quadri is a member of NAOSS, hence, we are appealing passionately to the IGP to use his office, manpower and technology to unravel the disappearance of this affable and brilliant LASU graduate.”