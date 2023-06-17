Student Loans: Lessons and Insights from Other Places

President Tinubu of Nigeria recently made headlines by signing the student loan bill into law, marking a significant milestone in the country’s pursuit of accessible…

President Tinubu of Nigeria recently made headlines by signing the student loan bill into law, marking a significant milestone in the country’s pursuit of accessible higher education. He gave the new policy to Nigerians on 12 June as a Democracy Day gift.

“The fund shall be domiciled with, managed and administered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the money deposit banks in Nigeria for the purpose set out under section 6 of this act,” the act says.

As Nigeria joins the ranks of nations offering student loans, it’s worth examining the benefits and drawbacks of such programs, drawing insights from experiences around the world. In this article, we’ll explore the lessons learned from various countries and delve into the perspectives of prominent figures like Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, and other celebrities.

Student loans have long been a subject of debate in many countries, including the United States. Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, emphasized the importance of investing in education, stating, “In the 21st century, the best anti-poverty program around is a world-class education.” Obama’s support for student loans centered around the belief that they can open doors of opportunity for those who may not have the financial means to pursue higher education.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Senator Bernie Sanders has been a vocal advocate for free college education. While Sanders acknowledges the potential benefits of student loans, he argues that they can burden young graduates with significant debt, hindering their ability to start businesses, buy homes, or pursue their dreams. Sanders often cites the European model of free education, highlighting countries like Germany and Denmark, where students can attend college without incurring tuition fees.

Examining the experiences of other nations, there are indeed benefits and demerits associated with student loans. Let’s begin with the advantages.

Firstly, student loans provide access to education for individuals who may not have the immediate financial resources to fund their studies. By allowing students to borrow the necessary funds, it creates a pathway for upward mobility, enabling talented individuals from lower-income backgrounds to pursue higher education and secure better employment prospects.

Secondly, student loans can stimulate economic growth. When students invest in their education, they acquire skills and knowledge that can contribute to the overall development of a nation. A more educated workforce can lead to increased productivity, innovation, and competitiveness in the global marketplace.

However, it is important to acknowledge the demerits of student loans as well. One of the primary concerns is the burden of debt that graduates face upon entering the workforce. High levels of student loan debt can limit financial freedom, delaying important life milestones such as homeownership, starting a family, or saving for retirement. This debt burden can lead to financial stress and impact overall economic stability.

Moreover, the interest rates and repayment terms of student loans can vary greatly, influencing the long-term cost of education. In some cases, high interest rates can significantly inflate the total amount repaid, making the burden even more challenging for borrowers.

To strike a balance, some countries have implemented policies that aim to mitigate the drawbacks of student loans. For instance, income-driven repayment plans have gained popularity, allowing borrowers to repay their loans based on their income levels. These plans can alleviate the financial strain by ensuring that repayment amounts are manageable and adjusted to individual circumstances.

Already, some Nigerians have expressed their commendations and concerns over the new law.

Mayowa Tijani, writing for TheCable was concerned that the law covers on the tuition fee. “According to the Act,” he wrote, “the loans cover only tuition and are paid directly to the universities. It does not cover accommodation and living expenses. I studied at the University of Ibadan, and while I was there, my tuition was about N18,500, while my accommodation cost N14,000. Living expenses ran from N5,000 to N20,000 a month throughout my six years at the university.”

The essence of Tijani’s concern is that there are more essential expenses associated with post-secondary education.

“This,” Tijani continued, “means my expense per annum would be N18,500 + N14,000 + 10,000 x 12 months (assuming I lived on N10,000 a month). This would total N152,500 — but the government will only loan me N18,500. That’s less than 13 percent of what I actually need.”

Fortunately for Nigerian students our own version of student loan is interest-free. This means that the loans wouldn’t compound; which is a huge burden lifted from the shoulders of the potential beneficiaries.

In conclusion, the student loan bill signed into law by President Tinubu in Nigeria reflects the government’s commitment to expanding access to higher education. While student loans offer opportunities for individuals who might not otherwise have access to education, it is crucial to consider the potential drawbacks they pose. By examining the experiences and viewpoints of influential figures like Obama and Sanders, we can learn valuable lessons and insights from other countries that have grappled with the complexities of student loan programs. Striking a balance between accessibility and minimizing debt burdens should remain a priority as Nigeria embarks on this new chapter in its educational landscape.

