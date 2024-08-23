Student linked to murder of 21-yr-old female was expelled for theft – Kwara varsity

Summit University, Offa, Kwara State, on Friday denied any link with a student arrested over the murder of Miss Mojisola Awesu of the state College…

Summit University, Offa, Kwara State, on Friday denied any link with a student arrested over the murder of Miss Mojisola Awesu of the state College of Health Technology.

The school’s reaction followed widespread criticism and condemnation that has trailed the arrest of Mr. Adebayo Happiness, said to be a student of the university.

Daily Trust reports that the deceased was found dead at a refuse site in the Aleniboro area of Ilorin on Tuesday, more than 10 days after being declared missing.

The state police which confirmed the incident narrated that the deceased was introduced to Mr Happiness by one Miss Timileyin.

“She (Timileyin) had introduced the deceased to one Mr. Adebayo Happiness, a student of Summit University, who allegedly invited her to the night party under the pretense of having her act as his girlfriend for a fee of N15,000.00.

“However, the late Mojisola had informed her roommate, one Miss Blessing O, that she felt uncomfortable in the hotel she was lodged in by Adebayo Happiness and noted that there was no party at the said location.

“Shortly after this communication her phone was switched off and all subsequent efforts by Miss Blessing to reach her were unsuccessful”, police spokeswoman Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, a DSP, had said.

But on Friday, Summit university dissociated itself from the alleged criminal activities of Mr Happiness whom it said had long been expelled for theft.

In a statement in Ilorin, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Atoyebi Bashir Olagunju, said Happiness was dismissed after being found guilty of theft, a serious violation of both the university’s rules and the Matriculation Oath.

He said the dismissal was followed by the immediate removal of the student’s belongings from the university hostel by his parents, marking the end of his association with Summit University.

“The management of Summit University emphasised that it was not aware of any criminal activities connected to Happiness prior to his expulsion.

“Summit also strongly denied any involvement in or endorsement of any event, including night parties, that could be linked to the criminal case under investigation”, he added.

The statement thanked the Kwara State Police Command for “its swift and professional action in apprehending the suspects involved in the case.

It pledged its full support for a thorough and impartial investigation.

The institution also extended its deepest sympathy to the family of the deceased, offering prayers for strength and comfort during this tragic time.