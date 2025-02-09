✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Student ‘hacks’ colleague to death in Nasarawa

    By Umar Muhammed, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, for allegedly hacking a fellow student to death.

SP Ramhan Nansel, the Command’s public relations officer (PPRO), confirmed the arrest in a statement in Lafia, the state capital.

According to Nansel, the arrest followed a complaint from a resident, Madam Mercy-Bassey, about a violent altercation between two of her tenants.

He said detectives were dispatched to the scene, where they found Ibrahim Matthew, a part-time ND2 Computer Science student, lying in a pool of his blood.

The spokesman said the victim was rushed to the General Hospital in Nasarawa town but was pronounced dead due to the severity of his injuries.

The suspect, John Gambo, an ND2 Banking and Finance student, was swiftly apprehended and reportedly confessed to attacking the victim with an axe and a knife.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Shettima Jauro Mohammed, has ordered the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia for further investigation and prosecution.

