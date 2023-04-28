Student dies, nursing mother abducted as kidnappers invade Kwara community

A nursing mother, Kehinde Jubril, has been abducted by suspected gunmen who invaded Oketu, Ago-Oja community in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara state. The…

The abductors, it was gathered, also kidnapped a student of the Kwara State Polytechnic from his house at Abiye area during the attack on the town.

The student was said to have died from injuries sustained during that attack depsite payment of N400,000 ransom.

Daily Trust gathered that the abductors left the four-month-old child of Mrs Jubril with the elder siblings while the mother was whisked into the bush around 1:00 am from her husband’s residence along Alhaji Isiaka Oloye Jagun Street penultimate Friday.

Sources told our correspondent that the abductors targeted Mrs Jubril’s husband who is said to be cattle a dealer and top official of a corporative society in the town.

“But when they didn’t meet him at home, they kidnapped the wife and later contacted the family demanding N10m for her release. They are running around to raise some money,” the source added.

Speaking on the incident, the Baale of Ago-Oja, Malam Daudu Salaudeen Arolu, said the deceased student confronted the kidnappers who were shooting sporadically and was seriously injured in the process.

“They kidnapped Mrs Jubril and another student who was dragged along despite injuries. They (abductors) collected N400,000 ransom before they released him. But he eventually died in the hospital as a result of the injuries sustained during the attack.

“Days before the abduction of the nursing mother and the late student, they had earlier kidnapped a victim on the eve of Easter. He was released after the payment of N2.8m out of the N3m ransom demanded”, the community leader added.

He said a team of security personnel, including soldiers visited the town on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

The Baale, who lamented the incessant kidnappings in the area, said there is an urgent need for the government to come to the rescue of the people as their lives were no longer safe. He also called for the setting up of a police post along the axis.

“There is no police post in our area except in Afon town,” he noted.

When contacted on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, told our correspondent that he was in and meeting and would get back

He was yet to do so as of the time of filing this report and did not pick several calls made to him thereafter.