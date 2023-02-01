✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Student, café operator bag 1 year jail for printing fake payment slip

A 23-year-old student of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Kano, Bashir Shuaibu, and a café operator, Iliya Yakubu, have been sentenced to one year…

A 23-year-old student of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Kano, Bashir Shuaibu, and a café operator, Iliya Yakubu, have been sentenced to one year in prison each for faking the college’s registration payment slip.

The two were arraigned for conspiracy and providing fake documents to the college before a Sharia court sitting in Danbare in Ungogo LGA presided over by Munzali Idris Gwadabe.

When the charges were read to them by Inspector Bashir Wada, the convicts pleaded guilty.

In his judgement, Mallam Gwadabe sentenced them to three months in prison for conspiracy or a fine of N10,000 each, one year in prison or N40,000 fine each for providing fake documents to the school.

 

