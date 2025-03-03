Student abducted in Zamfara dies in captivity despite ransom payment

Tragedy struck in Zamfara State as Zarah Abubakar Shehu, a 21-year-old student of the Federal University Gusau, died in captivity four months after she was abducted alongside her two siblings.
Zarah, a 300-level student, was taken from her home in the Damba area of Gusau in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, by armed bandits. The kidnappers initially demanded N35 million for their release, but after negotiations, they agreed to accept N10 million.
However, after receiving the ransom, the abductors refused to release Zarah, demanding four motorcycles (Boza) and four cartons of engine oil before setting them free.
After months of efforts to meet the demands, the items were finally secured. When the kidnappers’ leader was informed, he contacted his men, who then revealed that Zarah had already died and was buried two days earlier.
The deceased, the only daughter of her mother, had spent four months in captivity before her untimely death.
There was no confirmation from the police in Zamfara, but multiple sources including Zagazola Makama, who has insider knowledge on issues in the region confirmed the development.
