struggling nasarawa united replace dogo with coach yusuf

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) strugglers, Nasarawa United have announced the appointment of former Super Eagles Chief Coach, Salisu Yusuf, as their new Technical Adviser.

He replaces the erstwhile manager, Kabiru Dogo, whose second stint at the club has been anything but successful.

The club in a statement released yesterday said: “We wish to announce that we have mutually agreed to part ways with Technical Director, Kabiru Dogo, effective immediately.

“This decision has been made following a thorough review of the club’s performance in the 2024/25 NPFL season, where we have fallen short of our expectations.

“Due to the precarious situation of the club, we have decided to appoint former Chief Coach of the Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf to take charge of the team immediately.”

On his part, Dogo, appreciated the management for the opportunity to serve and wished the club the best in the tasks ahead.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the newly appointed CAF ‘A’ licenced coach expressed his readiness for the rescue mission at Nasarawa United.

He said: “I am aware of the precarious position of the club but I am ready for the challenge.

“It is not going to be easy but having been around for some time, I believe I can help Nasarawa United to navigate their way out of the red zone.

“I call on the teeming fans of the club to continue to remain unwavering in their support. By the special grace of God, Nasarawa United won’t be relegated.”

Nasarawa United presently 18th position on the NPFL table with 26 points from 24 matches.