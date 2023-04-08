Striving for a virtuous Ramadan

Gradually and with gratitude to Allah (SWT) for His mercy, Muslims in Nigeria have observed more than half of this year’s Ramadan fast. The count would be seventeen by sunset today. Given the sacredness and worth of Ramadan fast, it is important for Muslims to guard the sanctity of their fast for which Allah (SWT) said “It is for me and I (alone) give the reward for it”. That singular act of ibadah is Ramadan fast. Allahu Akbar!

In a hadith related by Ahmad, Muslim and An-Nasai on the authority of Abu Hurayarah (RA), the Prophet (SAW) said that Allah (SWT) instructed believers to avoid vulgar speeches while fasting and that if anyone fights, provokes or vilifies them, they should say “I’m fasting” twice. Allah (SWT) also affirmed that the smell from the mouth of a fasting believer is better in the sight of Allah (SWT) on the Day of Judgment than the musk (perfume). Imam Muslim relates on the authority of Abu Hurayrah (RA) that the Prophet (SAW) said “Allah forgives (the sins committed by a Muslim) between five daily obligatory prayers; between one Jumu’at congregational prayer and another; and between one Ramadan fast and another” on condition that he avoids all forms of disobedience to Allah’s injunctions”. The crucial point here is the requirement to shun all sins, big and small, within the period mentioned as a condition for earning the forgiveness promised those who observed last year’s Ramadan and who are again privileged to be observing the current Ramadan.

In the case of the early morning meal called Sahur, it was the practice of the Prophet (SAW) to take at least water. He never fasted without taking something for Sahur at dawn, before daybreak (fajr). Thus, it would be un-prophetic, for whatever reason, to abandon Sahur. While some Muslims forgo Sahur in order not to “disturb” their sound sleep, others forsake it because they feel they are strong enough to withstand the exhaustions that may be occasioned during the day when they are required to abstain from eating and drinking. Imam Ahmad relates on the authority of Abu Saeed Al-Khudriy that the Prophet (SAW) said Aah and His angels invoke blessings upon those who eat at Sahur time while fasting.

Imam Muslim relates from Amr bn al-As (RA) who reports that the Prophet (SAW) said, “The difference between our fast and that of the People of Book is the eating of Sahur”. All the six compilers of hadith relate from Anas (RA) that the Prophet (SAW) said, “Take Sahur for there’s blessing in it”. Similarly, it is Sunnah to delay Sahur until the last part of the night. The wisdom in this timing is to forestall fasting Muslims from missing their early morning (Subhi) prayer if they were to take Sahur at midnight or hours before fajr because they could fall back to deep sleep and consequently wakeup late for the Subhi prayer. Imam Bukhari relates that when Zaid bn Thabit was asked about the length of time between the prophet’s time for Sahur and Subhi prayer, Zaid replied, ‘it’s equivalent to the time it would take to recite fifty verses of the Qur’an’, at a moderate speed of recitation.

If a Muslim ignorantly eats or drinks at dawn without knowing that it was already fajr when eating and drinking should have stopped, scholars opine that his fast for the day yet remains valid as long as the eating or the drinking was not deliberate. Imam Bukhari relates that Asma’u, daughter of Abubakar (RA) said, “We ate Sahur during the time of the prophet (SAW) on a cloudy day and the sun suddenly appeared. The Prophet (SAW) however never asked us to pay back the fast for that particular day.

Breaking of fast (called iftar in Arabic) is encouraged to be hastened. The Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW) recommends that Muslims should break their fast with dates or with ordinary water where the former is not available. It is also a prophetic practice to break the fast before observing Maghrib (dusk) prayer. Among the supplications offered by the Prophet (SAW) when breaking his fast is “Allahumma Laka Sumtu Wa Ala Rizkika Aftartu”, meaning “O Allah! I fasted for you and (it is) with your wealth, I’m breaking the fast”. Based on the hadith related by Tirmidhi, the acceptance of supplications from the person fasting is guaranteed. The Prophet (SAW) said the supplications of three persons are (accepted and) never turned down. The three persons are: a man or woman fasting until he or she breaks the fast; a just leader; and a person who was unjustly wrongly.

In order to preserve the sanctity of our Ramadan fast, let us strive to shun everything that seeks to vitiate or downplay it. Let us remember that fasting is not all about abstaining from eating, drinking and conjugal relationship during the day time. It extends to avoiding every act that constitutes a sin. We must remain righteous; preventing our senses and body from engaging in acts of disobedience. Our eyes, tongue, hands and legs must all be chained from treading the devil’s path. It is reported by all the authentic compilers of hadith except Imam Muslim on the authority of Abu Harayrah (RA that the Prophet (SAW) said “Allah has no need for a person’s abstinence from food and drink (i.e. fast) if he does not shun telling lies or working with it”. A Muslim who tells lies during Ramadan would have only succeeded in just starving himself or herself. May Allah (SWT) guide us towards a virtuous Ramadan fast, amin.