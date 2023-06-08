Strike: SSANIP commends NLC, seeks resolution of other issues

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) has commended what it called ‘mature and courageous’ decision...

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) has commended what it called ‘mature and courageous’ decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in respecting the rule of law by suspending the earlier proposed national strike.

The union stated this in a communique jointly signed by its President and Acting National Secretary, Adebanjo Ogunsipe and Comrade Emmanuel Enyiegor respectively at the end of its General Executive Council meeting held yesterday in Abuja.

It called the injunction obtained by the federal government from the National Industrial Court “fraudulent” and urged the government to demonstrate a significant commitment to a worker-friendly resolution of the issues when negotiations resumed.

The association also deliberated on poor funding and administration in many state-owned polytechnics across the country while resolving that those state governments needed to do more in the deployment of funds for the development of the schools for the country’s education and technological advancement.

The meeting also frowned at the seeming regular delay in the release of third-party deductions in federal polytechnics citing the withholding of 25 months NHF deductions of members in federal institutions by the IPPIS payment platform, adding that it gravely affected the running of its affairs.

The statement also discussed reports of the irregular payment of new minimum wage arrears in many federal polytechnics and expressed displeasure that many members in these branches had not yet received payment.

Therefore, it instructed the Accountant-General of the Federation to investigate each instance of omission and underpayment in order to ensure that the irregularities are fixed.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...