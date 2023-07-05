Strike: Resident doctors give FG 2 weeks ultimatum to meet demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Wednesday extended the ultimatum it issued the federal government to meet its demands by another two weeks.…

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Wednesday extended the ultimatum it issued the federal government to meet its demands by another two weeks.

The association gave the ultimatum in a communique issued after its virtual extraordinary national executive council (NEC) meeting.

The communique was signed by the president of the association, Dr Orji Emeka Innocent, Secretary-General, Dr Chikezie Kelechi O, and publicity and social secretary, Dr Umar Musa.

The association said it held the meeting to appraise the level of implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with government on the 19th of May 2023 following the five-day warning strike

embarked upon by the association on the 17th of May 2023.

NARD expressed disappointment that its demands had not been met seven weeks since the end of the five-day warning strike.

It said “the resolutions of the conciliatory meeting chaired by the then Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment were yet to be implemented, seven weeks after, despite the set timelines for their

implementation.”

The communique read in part, “NEC hereby wishes to further extend her already expired ultimatum issued to

the government by two weeks with effect from today 5th July 2023.

“The NEC of NARD insist on the immediate implementation of minimum of 200% increment in the CONMESS salary structure and upward review of the associated allowances as requested in her previous letters on the subject

matter, since the current economic realities in the country cannot justify the continued payment of CONMESS as it is at the moment or any increment below the 200% as demanded.

“For purposes of emphasis, at the expiration of this further extended ultimatum by 19th of July 2023, if all these demands are not met, we cannot guarantee industrial harmony in the Health Sector nationwide.”

The association further demanded the immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) as contained in the approved 2023 budget in line with various agreements reached with the government.

It also called on the government to without further delay pay all outstanding arrears owed her members including the hazard allowance and the skipping arrears of 2014-2016, as well as the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum wage.It demanded the immediate release and the implementation of the guidelines on one-for-one replacement of clinical staff to cushion the effect of the massive manpower shortage in the various hospitals nationwide.

NARD also called on the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to discontinue the downgrading of the membership certificate issued by the West African Postgraduate Medical and Surgical colleges , adding that this was not obtainable in other parts of West Africa were these same certificates are issued.

It also demanded the immediate payment of all salary arrears, implementation of the CONMESS salary structure and new hazard allowance.

In addition it also called for domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act and payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund to members in the state tertiary health institutions nationwide.

