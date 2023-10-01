Strike: FG, labour resume last-minute talks

A meeting convened by the federal government with the organised labour to avert the impending nationwide indefinite strike has commenced at the Chief of Staff’s…

A meeting convened by the federal government with the organised labour to avert the impending nationwide indefinite strike has commenced at the Chief of Staff’s Conference Room, State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which began at 3:25pm after the arrival of labour representatives, later went into a closed door session.

The labour delegation led by the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, also included the Secretary of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, (TUC), Nuhu Toro, and his counterpart from NLC, Emma Ugbaja.

The government team is led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Other members of the government team include the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, Minister of State, Nkeiruka Onyejecha, Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Beta Edu

Also present were some directors from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

There was no opening ceremony.

A meeting scheduled last Friday between government and labour, at the State House, failed to hold as representatives of the organised labour refused to show up.

