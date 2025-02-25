Strike: Councils’ workers, primary school teachers resume

Workers of the six area councils and the primary school teachers in the FCT on Monday resumed work after the one-week strike declared by theirleaders to enforce the implementation of new minimum wage was called off.

Abuja Metro had reported that both primary school teachers and staff of the six area councils last Fridaysuspended their strike action after a resolution was reached between joints unions of the NUT/NULGE and the FCT Minister, NyesomWike as well as the FCT Minister of State, Hajiya Mariya Mahmoud.

Our correspondent, who went round some of the area councils and the primary schools on Monday, observed that both teachers and pupils have resumed for academic activities just as area councils’ staff were seen in their offices.

At Abaji Centra Pilot Primary School, pupils were seen as early as 7:34 am coming into the school while some were seen sweeping their classrooms.

A teacher, Muazu Ibrahim, who spoke with our reporter, said they had decided to resume following the directive by the state NUT to resume work.

At Abaji area council secretariat, workers were also seen at their various offices discharging their duties.

Also,at the LEA Primary School and Kwali Central School, both primary school teachers and pupils were seen inside the classrooms.

A staff of Kwali Area Council, Barnabas Gambo, who spoke with our reporter, said government activities had resumed after the one-week workers’ strike.

He said workers decided to resume work after a resolution was reached between the NULGE and the FCT Administration.

The situation was the same at Gwagwalada and Kuje area councils when our correspondent visited.

A staff of Kuje Area Council simply identified as Jonathan, said workers had resumed work following the directive from the leaders of NULGE led by Comrade Abdullahi Ibrahim Kabi.

He said, “As you can see for yourself, most staff have resumed work but we hope that the council chairmen will not renege on the resolution reached with NULGE this time around, otherwise, we will resume the strike again.”

At the Gwagwalada area council secretariat, workers were also seen in their various offices discharging their duties.