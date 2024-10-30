Strike: Another varsity union moves to join forces with SSANU, NASU

The third non-academic union in the Nigerian universities, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), on Wednesday, threatened that it would start its own strike in the next two weeks over withheld salaries.

It also vowed to organise a nationwide protest on November 6 and picket the Federal Ministry of Finance on the 14th of same month over what was described as “unpleasant way” university workers were being treated.

Daily Trust reports that the Joint Action Committee of both NASU and SSANU are currently on an indefinite strike to press home their demands over five months withheld salaries by the federal government since 2022.

In the same vein, NAAT had previously issued a three-week ultimatum, on September 30th which expired on October 14 . This was after it embarked on an indefinite strike action that started in March 21st, 2022 and ended in August 2022.

Addressing journalists at Labour House, Abuja, NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, said their actions were primarily due to five and half months salaries owed to its members as well as other outstanding issues that the federal government has failed to address.

Nwokoma said they were issuing fresh two-week ultimatum to the government effective from October 30 in order to exhaust all avenues after which it would commence an indefinite strike if its demands are not met.

The labour leader decried a situation that the President, Bola Tinubu, had approved the payment of withheld salaries but the Minister of Finance has refused to act on the approval.

According to him, previous efforts to engage the government through letters, protests and memorandums of understanding, have largely been ignored, adding that the most recent ultimatum regarding the matters expired on October 21, 2024, without a response.

“It is hoped that the government will avail itself of this window to resolve the issues on ground, with the view to averting any industrial action.

“This decision is in line with our concerns for the tertiary education system so as not to disrupt the academic calendar which will eventually affect research and practical teaching; laboratories, workshops, farms and studio practices and the attendant monumental loss of resources,” he said.

The labour leader called on all well-meaning Nigerians, traditional rulers, religious leaders, members of the national assembly, civil society organisations and student leadership to prevail on Federal Government on its demands.