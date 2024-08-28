Strike: After two-hour meeting, FG, ASUU to reconvene Sept 6

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has ended with plans to reconvene on September 6.

Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, disclosed this after the closed door meeting, which lasted for over two hours on Wednesday in Abuja

Mamman said a sub-committee had been set up to review their demands while also finding lasting solutions to the union’s demands.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, expressed hope that all issues would be resolved before the September 6 meeting.

“We have met to discuss all the issues and review them. We have given government between now and the next meeting to see what they have done.