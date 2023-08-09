Strike: 50 percent of graduate doctors have left Nigeria – Health experts

Experts in public health and community medicine have lamented the helplessness faced by practitioners across the country due to the dearth of medical equipment. Speaking…

Experts in public health and community medicine have lamented the helplessness faced by practitioners across the country due to the dearth of medical equipment.

Speaking at the 2023 17th annual scientific conference and all fellows’ congress (ASCAF) in Ilọrin, the medical officers said it is regrettable that “over 50 percent of graduate doctors are outside the country”.

The conference was themed: “Improving Health Care Financing in Nigeria”.

President of the faculty of public health and community medicine, national postgraduate medical college of Nigeria, Professor Akinsanya Osibogun, while speaking at the event, called on authorities involved in health management to ‘please do the needful’ to reposition public health.

He underscored the long term effects of brain drain in the country adding that financial incentives among other health investments is the panacea to ‘Japa syndrome’.

He said ”50 percent of our young graduate doctors are already out of the country because of strikes among other issues. But we need them for training to become specialists and remain in Nigeria.

“The government alone cannot do it. All stakeholders have to put in place a mechanism to improve the health sector and retain people we have trained by improving their remuneration, work environment and availability of equipment and tools.

“The environment must be conducive to keep them in the country. Our challenge recently is not finding enough people to train because of the migration of young doctors,” he said.

Professor Osibogun added that there is a global market for skilled professionals in the UK, US, Canada and all over the world.

In his welcome address, Professor Foluwasayo Emmanuel Ologe, Chairman Local Organizing Committee, said “the outcome of the conference will impact significantly on the healthcare system in Nigeria.”

Professor Adekunle Bashiru Okeshina, the Chairman, Information and Publicity protocol committee, submitted that trained specialists can reduce medical tourism in the country.

