Strengthening the purity of our Ramadan fast

Gratitude is due to the Creator of the heavens and the earth who, in His mercy, has profitably seen us through the 15th day of this year’s Ramadan fast; half of the holy month. Although the hot weather has made it a little bit tough, it is going at a speed faster than ordinarily imagined by many. We are now in the middle course of Ramadan, which according to the Prophet (SAW), is full of forgiveness. However, the question is whether we have actually taken advantage of the spiritual amnesty offered by Allah during this unique period of Ramadan. Being a sinful generation, are we deploying enough time to seek the forgiveness of our sins?

As we pray and hope for Allah’s forgiveness, let us sincerely repent from our sins. It should not be a repentance that would lead us back to the path of disobedience. Let us strive during this Ramadan to denounce all forms of disobedience against Allah’s injunctions in which we hitherto engaged as corrupt public officers, dishonest politicians, fraudulent judges, self-centered legislators, dishonest civil servants, exploitative businessmen and women, mischievous security or law enforcement officers, double-faced lawyers, wicked teachers, spiteful medical and health workers, cruel husbands, defiant wives, and naughty children.

Let us take advantage of Allah’s infinite mercy and forgiveness in this Ramadan to eschew every act of unrighteousness Because Ramadan fast is an act of worship about which Allah said “It is for me and I (alone) give the reward for it”, it is important for Muslims to shun anything that would threaten its sanctity. For example, Imam Muslim relates on the authority of Abu Hurayrah (RA) that the Prophet, Salla-llahu Alayhi Wasalam (SAW), cautioned Muslims against telling lies while fasting; saying “Whoever does not stop telling lies, Allah has no need of his abstinence from food and drink (fasting).”

SPONSOR AD

In another hadith related by Ahmad, Muslim and An-Nasai on the authority of Abu Hurayarah (RA), the Prophet (SAW) said that Allah had instructed believers to avoid vulgar speeches while fasting and that if anyone fights, provokes or vilifies them in that sacred state, they should say “I’m fasting” twice. Let us remember that fasting is not all about abstaining from eating, drinking and conjugal relationship during the day time. It extends to avoiding every act that constitutes a sin. We must remain righteous; preventing our senses and body from engaging in acts of disobedience. We can dd value to our Ramadan fast by restricting our eyes, tongue, hands and legs from treading the devil’s path.

Another way for Muslims to add value to their Ramadan fast would be by upholding every prophetic tradition that seeks to preserve the purity of the Ramadan fast such as it concerns the ethics of Sahur and Iftar. Although the fast of a Muslim remains valid even without taking Sahur, it would contradict the Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW) to vacate it. It was the practice of the Prophet (SAW) to take, at least, water at Sahur time. He never fasted without taking something for Sahur at dawn (fajr).

Iftar (breaking of the fast) is, on the other hand, encouraged to be hastened. Bukhari and Muslim both relate on the authority of Sahl Bn Saad (RA) that the Prophet (SAW) said “People would not cease from doing well as long as they hasten (always) to break their fast.” The Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW) recommends that Muslims should break their fast with dates or with ordinary water where the former is not available. It is also a prophetic practice to break the fast before observing the Maghrib (dusk) prayer.

Among the supplications offered by the Prophet (SAW) when breaking his fast is “Allahumma Laka Sumtu Wa Ala Rizkika Aftartu” meaning “O Allah! I fasted for You and (it is) with Your wealth, I’m breaking the fast.” The granting of a Muslim’s needs, according to the Prophet (SAW), is guaranteed while breaking his or her fast. In a hadith related by Tirmidhi, the Prophet (SAW) said the supplications of three persons are (assured and) never turned down. The three persons are: a man or woman fasting until he or she breaks the fast; a just leader; and a person who was unjustly wrongly.

Time management is also crucial to achieving a rewarding Ramadan. Some Ramadan activities are time-bound, and therefore, should be performed without one overlapping on the other. While prophetic practice encourages iftar before observing maghrib prayer, the former should be done without pushing the latter out of the time prescribed for it. Foe instance, while light meals and drinks which do not take time to eat or drink (such as dates and water) could be taken before Maghrib prayer. the main dishes of the iftar could be delayed until after Maghrib prayer had been observed. This is to ensure that iftar does not affect the observance of Maghrib prayer at its prescribed time.

Spending most part of the night in Tahajjud prayers is one of the ways of enrich ing one’s spiritual experience in Ramadan.nYet, the observance of Tahajjud prayers should not be too elongated as to eat into the time prescribed for Sahur and Subhi prayer. By this time next week, we shall be discussing on this page the virtues of the last nights of Ramadan and their spiritual significance to Muslims. May Allah guide us towards achieving a virtuous Ramadan fast, amin.