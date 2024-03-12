Strengthening Collaborative Efforts: Customs CG Visits Mamuda Group

In a proactive move to bolster cooperation and foster stronger ties between the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the private sector, Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi,…

In a proactive move to bolster cooperation and foster stronger ties between the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the private sector, Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, recently paid a visit to Hassan Hammoud, the Chairman and CEO of Mamuda Group.

This significant meeting served as a platform to reinforce existing partnerships and explore avenues for further collaboration between the two entities.

The visit, which took place at Mamuda Beverages, marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in customs operations while facilitating trade and economic growth in Nigeria. Alhaji Bashir Adeniyi, accompanied by a delegation from the Nigerian Customs Service, engaged in constructive discussions with Mamuda’s team, focusing on areas of mutual interest and shared objectives.

During the meeting, Alhaji Bashir Adeniyi expressed his appreciation for Mamuda Group’s contributions to the Nigerian economy and underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in driving sustainable development. He emphasized the NCS’s commitment to facilitating trade facilitation, enforcing customs regulations, and combatting illicit activities, all of which are vital for promoting a conducive business environment.

In recognition of Mamuda Group’s dedication to compliance and adherence to customs regulations, Alhaji Bashir Adeniyi presented a token of appreciation to Mamuda’s Chairman and CEO Hassan Hammoud as a gesture of goodwill and gratitude. This symbolic gesture symbolizes the NCS’s acknowledgment of Mamuda Group’s role as a responsible corporate citizen and a valuable partner in advancing the nation’s trade agenda.

In response, Chairman and CEO Hassan Hammoud expressed his gratitude for the visit and reaffirmed Mamuda Group’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and compliance in its business operations. He welcomed the opportunity to collaborate more closely with the Nigerian Customs Service, emphasizing the importance of seamless communication and cooperation between the public and private sectors.

As Nigeria continues to position itself as a key player in the global trade landscape, partnerships between government agencies like the Nigerian Customs Service and private sector entities such as Mamuda Group are indispensable for driving sustainable growth and prosperity. By leveraging each other’s strengths and resources, these partnerships can contribute significantly to improving the ease of doing business, enhancing competitiveness, and unlocking new opportunities for trade and investment.