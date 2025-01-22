Strengthen Synergy To Reduce Insecurity, Security Agencies Told

Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Prof. Noah Yusuf, has called for improved synergy among security agencies to reduce violence and insecurity in Nigeria.

He disclosed this in Ilọrin during a one-day capacity building workshop organised by the Centre for Peace and Security Studies of the institution.

Tagged “Peace and Conflict Management Capacity Building Retreat”, the 3rd of its kind, the workshop was initiated by Prof Noah on his assumption of office for post-graduate students.

SPONSOR AD

According to him, “Synergy among our security agencies is very important in reducing insecurity in our society. There is a need for a joint effort and enhanced coordination to positively impact insecurity and insurgency in the country.

“Just like we have here today with virtually all security agencies present and this is very good for our country, we need more of this”, the VC said.

Noah who also advocated the use of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) said the programme is designed to enrich and strengthen the peace skills of students and participating security agencies for the betterment of the country.

“The goal is to expose students, security agencies and other participants to how to engage in peacebuilding.

“It is also to ensure effective law enforcement and most importantly how students who just returned from fieldwork on peacebuilding from various communities share their experiences that can be adopted and domesticated to improve the security of our communities

Earlier in his speech, the acting Director of the Centre, Dr Abdulazeez Adekola, said everything possible is being done to strengthen its coast and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s peaceful co-existence.

“As a way of strengthening the centre’s relationship, partnership and collaboration with Nigerian Security Agencies, the centre has almost completed the partnership arrangement with Nigeria Police to serve as a resource institution for Police Intelligent College, located in Kwara.

“The partnership is to train its personnel on a non-kinetic approach to conflict and security management”, he said .

Adekola said that the students have just completed their two-week community field work as part of the requirement for graduation.

“Let me also use this medium to inform you that the centre’s maiden Alumni public lecture will be delivered by the IGP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu being our first Ph.D graduating students in March this year”, he submitted.