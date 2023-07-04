Strengthen our institutions, Afe-Babalola tells Tinubu

A legal practitioner, Mr Tunde Afe-Babalola, SAN, has called on President Bola Tinubu to strengthen the institutions in the country with a view to making…

A legal practitioner, Mr Tunde Afe-Babalola, SAN, has called on President Bola Tinubu to strengthen the institutions in the country with a view to making them independent.

The lawyer, who is the son of the legal luminary, Aare Afe-Babalola, SAN, also urged President Tinubu to ensure that his policies were geared towards reducing poverty in the nation.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he spoke in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja as part of the activities to celebrate his father’s 60th anniversary of his call to Bar.

Afe-Babalola; an educationist, a successful businessman and a philanthropist, was called to the English Bar on July 9, 1963.

The event is expected to be held on July 10 at the Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado Ekiti.

The legal practitioner said President Tinubu started his administration on a very positive note.

“The president has a track record second to none. In the first few weeks, he has rolled out ground breaking policies.

“I strongly advise him to strengthen the institutions, make them independent in the true sense of the word and ensure poverty is reduced as much as possible.

“Nigerians have had to endure before now, thus he should also roll out the palliatives to cushion the effects of some policies,” he said.

