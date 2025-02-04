✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Stray bullet kills trader during cult clash in Bayelsa market 

map of yenagoa bayelsa state
    By Bassey Willie
A stray bullet fired during a clash between the Bobous and Greenlanders cult groups has killed a woman simply identified as Onorakpoma at Swali Ultra Modern Market in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.
The victim, who was a trader in the market, hailed from Emede community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.
Some traders in the market who witnessed the incident, told Daily Trust that she was being rushed to a community in Southern Ijaw LGA where the slug would be removed when she gave up the ghost.
They said the incident, which occurred on Monday, called for improved security measures around the slaughter area of Swali market to avert further loss of lives.
As of Tuesday morning, nearly all the shops on the Slaughter Road axis of the market were shut allegedly on the orders of some security operatives.
However, as the day wore on, traders slowly began to open their shops and display their wares.
When contacted, the police spokesman in Bayelsa State, DSP Musa Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing.
 He said on receiving the information, the police immediately swung into action and restored calm to Swali community.
