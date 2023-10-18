Storekeeper arrested for stealing 47 bags of rice in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested a storekeeper, Damilola Bada, aged 25, for allegedly stealing 47 bags of rice worth N2 million. The police…

The police in Ogun State have arrested a storekeeper, Damilola Bada, aged 25, for allegedly stealing 47 bags of rice worth N2 million.

The police spokesperson in the state, Omolola Odutola, explained that the suspect was arrested following a report by one Oluremi Olabode, the owner of Chicken & Co Company, alleging that Damilola conspired with other employees to steal the bags of rice.

Odutola said operatives of the command from the Igbeba Division arrested the suspect and that during interrogation, “Damilola could not provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the missing bags of rice that were under his custody.

“As the investigation progresses, the public will be updated as the police will thoroughly examine the evidence and gather additional information.”

