Storage, processing facilities underway for Benue orchard farmers

Farmers in Benue State are excited as the government moves to curb post-harvest losses.

Our correspondent reports that many farmers, especially those growing seasonal fruits, eagerly await government interventions to help preserve their harvests.

Recall that the Benue State government, a few days ago moved to boost agricultural productivity and food security as it entered a partnership with Zebra CropBank to establish modern storage and processing facilities aimed at reducing post-harvest losses.

Maria Aper, an orange orchard owner in Otukpo, expressed her frustration over annual losses due to a lack of buyers.

“It’s heartbreaking to see ripe oranges dry up on the trees between December and March because buyers can’t access the farms due to bad roads or multiple taxations by illegal collectors. The government should provide storage facilities or buy the produce to reduce waste,” she said.

Similarly, Atom Dennis, a fruit farmer from Buruku, lamented the massive waste of mangoes in his locality due to a lack of preservation facilities.

He stressed the need for targeted interventions to address post-harvest losses in Benue State as according to him, local governments such as Buruku, Ushongo, Kwande, Konshisha, and Vandeikya should be prioritised in market development to curb these losses.

For Ekoja Alexander, a farmer who majors in cassava, maize and yam, he remains hopeful that despite the challenges ,as the next harvest season approaches, his focus would be shifted to the government’s latest efforts to minimise post-harvest losses and ensure that his produce reaches the market in good condition.

“I have heard that the government plans to address post harvest losses and to me that’s good news. I’m hoping that during harvesting this year, I won’t sell at give away prices. It’s my prayer that they are able to reduce post-harvest losses so it does not further affect the availability of good crops and fruits in the market,” he said.

Though some farmers remain skeptical, citing past administrations’ failure to take concrete action, others like Alexander are hopeful that the government will follow through on its promises as they stressed that tackling post-harvest losses requires investment in processing industries, eliminating middlemen’s exploitative practices, and reducing multiple taxation.

Meanwhile, the state government has sealed an agreement through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Zebra CropBank aimed in transforming the state’s agricultural sector.

Deputy Governor of the state, Barr. Sam Ode who represented Governor Hyacinth Alia, described the project as a transformative step for the state’s agricultural sector.

He said, “By addressing post-harvest losses, we are not only protecting farmers’ investments but also ensuring food sustainability and increased earnings for rural communities.”

Ode noted that the Governor Alia’s administration has prioritised modernising Benue’s agrarian economy but recognised that post-harvest losses remain a critical challenge for farmers as he stressed that the partnership aimed to provide farmers with access to world-class storage facilities, enabling them to preserve their produce, minimise waste, and secure better market opportunities.

Also speaking, Aondoaseer Leo-Angelo Viashima, the Director General of the Bureau for International Cooperation and Development (BICD), explained that the initiative stemmed from discussions with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on sustainable agricultural solutions.

“This collaboration reflects a commitment to food security and economic empowerment for Benue farmers,” he noted.

Fidelis Unongu, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, maintained that the initiative goes beyond storage solutions.

“This project secures the livelihoods of thousands of farmers and strengthens Benue’s role as Nigeria’s agricultural powerhouse,” he remarked.

He said that with the MoU structured for an initial five-year period, the collaboration would be expected to create jobs, drive economic growth, and expand agribusiness opportunities in the state and that farmers will benefit from improved earnings, reduced losses, and a more structured market system.

Unongu added, “As Benue strengthens strategic partnerships to address food security challenges, this initiative positions the state as a model for agricultural transformation, reinforcing its status as the Food Basket of the Nation.”

Meanwhile, under the agreement, Zebra CropBank, led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Buffy Okeke-Ojiudu, will develop and manage a network of high-standard agricultural warehouses across Benue with facilities that meet global storage standards, reducing waste and preserving product quality.

The state government on its part will support the project by providing land for the warehouses and fast-tracking regulatory approvals just as infrastructure enhancements, including improved roads, electricity, and water supply, will also be prioritised to facilitate smooth operations.

Also, beyond storage, the partnership emphasised farmer training and capacity building which Zebra CropBank will introduce advanced post-harvest management techniques to help farmers to maximise their yields and enhance efficiency in the agricultural value chain.

The Secretary to the Benue State Government, Barr. Serumun Aber, who executed the MoU, reminded that Governor Alia has repeatedly stressed that education and training are essential to long-term agricultural sustainability.

However, the Benue State Agricultural Development Company, led by Hon. Aorkwagh Donald Akula, will oversee the project’s implementation.