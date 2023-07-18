Stop the discrimination against female Muslims, Group warns FUNAAB

A human rights group, Ta’awunu Human Rights Initiative, has faulted the management of Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) for banning female Muslim students from…

A human rights group, Ta’awunu Human Rights Initiative, has faulted the management of Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) for banning female Muslim students from using veil.

Some female Muslim students were prevented from writing examination recently because they wore hijab into the examination hall.

Director-General of the organisation, Sulaymon Tadese, said the veil worn by women is part of dressing of Muslim women and girls in accordance with Allah’s injunction that females should conceal their faces.

Tadese said the decision of the university banning female Muslim students from using veil amounts to denying them of the right to practice their religion and an attempt to cause religious crisis in the institution.

He also noted that different courts of record have given judgements that the use of veil is not prohibited in Nigeria and not a criminal act.

He called of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Olusola Kehinde, and the Dean of the Students Affairs Professor Oluseyi Ojekunle, to respect the verdict and desist from harassing female Muslim students wearing veil.

According to him, “Even in the Northern part of the country where there are serious security challenges, veil is allowed within the ambit of recognized limit in which female security personnel check and frisk anyone wearing the veil.”

The school is yet to react to the allegation.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...