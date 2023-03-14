Stop the death threats, BBNaija star Phyna begs trolls

Big Brother Naija star, Phyna, has pleaded with internet trolls to put an end to the death threats sent to her. In a post via…

Big Brother Naija star, Phyna, has pleaded with internet trolls to put an end to the death threats sent to her.

In a post via her Instagram account, the TV reality star said, “At this point, everybody who doesn’t like me wins, and I’m sorry you don’t like me,

“I hereby say I will no longer do too much and I will take a break to allow you and those you like to shine, just stop the death threats already, but the using fake accounts?”

Reason I chose my white Oscars dress – Tems

Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff: Gbaja breaks silence

Phyna further shared some screenshots where an internet troll sent her a curse message. Responding, the TV star noted that she wants her old life back.

“I just wish you slump and die. You are doing more than yourself. Madam Manage me beggar of love just wish everything you have now go down the drain. I just hate hearing or seeing anything about you,” a troll sent to the TV star.