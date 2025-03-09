Stop tarnishing our father’s image, Abacha family tackles IBB

Family of late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha (rtd) has cautioned former Military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida against tarnishing the image of the former military leader.

A statement on Sunday by Mohammed Abacha, the Abacha family noted that Gen. Babangida had in his recent book titled, “A Journey in Service” alleged that the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election “was the responsibility of the late General Sani Abacha.”

Abacha’s family said the claim sparked widespread controversy and necessitate a clear response in the interest of historical accuracy and justice.

The statement which described the allegation as false, said, “Any attempt to shift this blame onto General Sani Abacha, who was a very senior military officer within the regime, is a deliberate distortion of historical facts. For years, various actors have attempted to rewrite the history of that critical period in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.”

The family in the statement argued that Gen. Abacha was neither the Head of State nor the Commander-in-Chief at the time the June 12 election was annulled, saying, “The decision to annul the election was made under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, who, as the then Head of State, held absolute executive powers and was solely responsible for the actions of his government.”

Abacha’s family also urged Nigerians to be “wary of revisionist narratives that seek to manipulate public perception for personal or political reasons”, stressing that “The memory of our late father and leader, General Sani Abacha, must not be tarnished by baseless accusations meant to absolve those who were truly responsible.”

On how Gen. Abacha saved Gen. Babangida, Abacha’s family said, “We also find it necessary to state that at the time General Babangida’s life was under threat, it was General Abacha who came to his rescue, ensuring his safety.”

“We regret that ‘A Journey in Service’ missed the opportunity and failed to make history as a truthful and objective account of past events. As one public commentator aptly put it, honesty, sincerity, and integrity are virtues not commonly associated with the author.”