Stop riding bicycles at night – Gombe FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe State has advised residents to desist from riding bicycles at night for their safety.

Mr Felix Theman, the sector commander, gave the advice in an interview in Lafiyawo community in Akko LGA.

Theman said the chances of getting in an accident were higher at night because of poor visibility, noting that it was also challenging for vehicles, pedestrians and other road users to identify most bicycle users at night.

He explained that riding bicycles at night exposed riders and other road users to risks of crashes because most bicycles had poor lighting systems, unlike motorcycles and cars.

He said, “Night should be completely avoided by bicycle riders, especially children. We are warning that parents should not allow their children to ride bicycles at night.

“If they must ride on street roads they must put on bright clothes and ensure they use torchlight.

“But on major roads, please avoid it completely because the risk is far higher, hence we advise against riding bicycles at night on major roads.”

He also cautioned bicycle users to avoid using the left lane while riding to ensure their safety.

Theman, however, noted that bicycles were part of the traffic system and that their users had the same rights as any road user, but that, “They have to be careful not to create conflicts on our roads.” (NAN)

