Stop misusing IGP’s name, police warn Rep captured ‘assaulting’ driver

The Nigeria Police Force has broken its silence over the alleged assault of an e-hailing (Bolt) driver by a member of the House of Representatives.

The Force warned Nigerians to stop dropping the name of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to intimidate others.

Such action, it noted, could undermine the values of impartiality that the office upholds in the country.

The warning is coming on the heels of a viral altercation between a member of the House of Representatives from Abia State, Alex Ikwechegh and an e-hailing (Bolt) driver, Stephen Abuwatseya.

The incident happened on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Force said it was aware of the incident following the official report by the driver adding that its FCT command is handling it

“The Nigeria Police Force is aware of the incident between a Bolt driver, Mr. Stephen Abuwatseya, and Hon. Alexander Ikwegh, which took place on October 27, 2024, in Maitama, Abuja.

“The FCT Command is actively handling the case following Mr. Abuwatseya’s official report at the Maitama Divisional Headquarters.

“The Police Force also urges the public to refrain from using the name or office of the Inspector-General of Police to intimidate others, as such actions undermine the values of impartiality that the IGP’s office upholds”, the post said.

A video of the incident which dominated the social media, showed Akwechegh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), verbally and physically assaulting the driver for requesting him to come out and get the snail he was meant to deliver to him.

The lawmaker insisted the request was disrespectful and an insult to his personality and status.

He thereafter threatened to make him ‘disappear’ without any consequences.

The politician further rained down slaps on the driver for having the effrontery to ask for his delivery fees.

“Do you know who I am? I can make you disappear from the whole of Nigeria, and nothing will happen. Can you imagine this rat? I am not going to give this boy one naira of my money.

“I am not going to call my policemen to beat you up. I will do that myself. I will show you that I am a big brother. I will tie you up, lie you down and put you in my generator house. Do you know where you are? Because you saw me sitting outside here. Look at this monkey”, the visibly angry lawmaker boasted.