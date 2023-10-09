✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Stop employing elderly men as guards, Police warn Borno filling stations

Borno state police command has warned owners of filling stations in Maiduguri, the state capital, to stop employing septuagenarians as guards. Yusuf Lawal, the Commissioner…

A popular filling station under key and lock in Suleja town, in compliance with the strike action embarked by IPMAN in the area yesterday
A popular filling station under key and lock in Suleja town, in compliance with the strike action embarked by IPMAN in the area yesterday

Borno state police command has warned owners of filling stations in Maiduguri, the state capital, to stop employing septuagenarians as guards.

Yusuf Lawal, the Commissioner of Police, gave the warning at a media briefing on Monday.

He narrated how a gang behind serial attacks on filling stations killed a guard.

“Employing septuagenarians as guards is not only making them easy target to crime but jeopardizing the general security of the state.”

“The attack we recorded yesterday, they killed the security guard. When we did the assessment, we realized that most of the filling stations employ the services of septuagenarians as watchmen.

“We are now in parley with them, trying to give them security tips, and agreed on the operation hours, that’s when they should close. In most of the filling station, especially that ones at the outskirt, we advise them to use the services of private security organizations instead of recruiting the aged septuagenarians to be watching over their filling stations” he said.

He said that police in Maiduguri have changed their pattern of night patrol to rid the society of the criminals currently disturbing peace in the state.

“Initially, you will see police patroling at night, they move flashing their headlights, now the criminals are very wise, they know the headlight of Hilux, they know that of Nissan.”

“But, the game changer now is when we reach a particular junction, we park our vehicles and do foot patrol across the neighborhood and some estates, and areas that from our analysis, we know them to be vulnerable to crimes” he said.

The CP appreciated the administration of Governor Babagana Zulum for the logistics support provided to the police in the state.

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: