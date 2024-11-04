Stop castigating leaders, allow God deal with them – Sultan 

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Mohammad Abubakar II, has called on Nigerians to stop castigating their leaders, urging them to allow God to deal with them as He wishes.



He emphasized that nothing—good or bad—lasts forever and encouraged Nigerians to continue praying for both their leaders and the nation.

The Sultan reminded leaders that on the Day of Resurrection, the Almighty would hold them accountable for their stewardship, with no one there to defend them in the presence of their Creator.



Furthermore, he cautioned religious leaders against misleading their followers for personal gain, explaining that 90 percent of people who listen to religious leaders in mosques and churches believe in them because they view them as saviors.

He stated that only God can save any human being.



The Sultan made these remarks during the Regional Conference on Climate Change-Induced Conflicts in Northern Nigeria, hosted by the Kaduna State Bureau of Interfaith in collaboration with International Alert, on Monday.



“Do your best in worshiping Allah (God) and leave the rest to Him, not to anybody. Don’t follow those who will lead you astray. So many things have been happening in this country, and we believe we must return to Allah. Intensify prayers for our country in all mosques. I won’t mention churches because the CAN President is here, and I believe he will say the same thing.”



“A lot of people say we have never had it so bad, but no matter how difficult it is, ease will come. We believe nothing lasts forever. Nothing bad and nothing good lasts forever. Let us intensify prayers in our congregations and encourage our followers to pray for our leaders. We will not castigate them; we will allow Almighty Allah to deal with them as He wishes and He will.



“Like one of the speakers said, Allah will ask all of us what we did with the leadership He gave us on earth. On that day, you will be on your own; nobody will be there for you. No deputy governor will be there for the governor, no special adviser or SSG will be there.