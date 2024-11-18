Stop attacking Badaru over engagement with opposition, critics urged

A political support group, G7 Progressive Youths, has criticised those accusing the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, of allegedly hobnobbing with stakeholders from opposition parties in the North.

The APC Solidarity Vanguard, led by its chairman, Alhaji Salisu Yakubu, alleged that Badaru’s consistent engagements with opposition members in Jigawa State undermined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and rendered him unfit for a critical position like the Minister of Defence.

However, the G7 Progressive Youths said such collaboration is vital for addressing the nation’s pressing security challenges.

In a statement on Sunday, the group’s Secretary-General, Agbabiaka ‘Kunle Ahmed, commended Badaru for fostering inclusivity and cooperation in executing the responsibilities of his ministry.

Ahmed emphasised that combating insecurity requires collective efforts from all Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation.

He noted that President Tinubu himself has appointed capable individuals from opposition parties to his cabinet, showcasing a spirit of national unity.

“President Tinubu has consistently demonstrated inclusivity by engaging opposition figures willing to contribute to the country’s progress.

“Prominent figures like Daniel Bwala, Doyin Okupe, and Reno Omokri have not only collaborated with the president but have also become key supporters of the administration,” Ahmed said.

He said the inclusion of Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, from APGA and Nyesom Wike, the current FCT minister from the PDP, into President Tinubu’s cabinet further underscores this commitment to unity.

Ahmed also said Badaru’s outreach efforts had previously strengthened the APC by bringing in three sitting opposition governors and numerous stakeholders, significantly contributing to Tinubu’s electoral victory.

He dismissed criticisms of Badaru’s engagement with the opposition, questioning whether security and defence should be restricted to APC loyalists.

“Isn’t it commendable that the honourable minister is involving everyone in addressing the country’s security concerns?” he asked.

Ahmed accused Badaru’s detractors of employing twisted logic by demanding political exclusivity in governance, despite their claims of prioritising post-election progress.