Stop approving private air strips, Reps tell Keyamo

The House of Representatives has called on the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, to stop the issuance of airstrips to private organisations or individuals in order to protect Nigeria against rising insecurity and crimes.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Suleiman Abubakar Gumi at plenary on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker quoted a report in the Punch published on 9th October, 2024 that Minister Keyamo had confirmed the approval of an airstrip for Living Faith Church situated on Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State.

He said, “On Sunday, 6th October, 2024, the founder of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, during the Tehillah Night Special edition at Covenant University Chapel, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, informed his congregation of the approval of an airstrip granted by the federal government to his church.

“Recall that in September 2014, a prominent religious leader was linked with a private jet used to convey $9.3m in cash to South Africa for the purchase of arms. The private jet which was seized by the South African authorities had two Nigerians and an Israeli on board, (Sahara Reporters, 16th September, 2014)”.

Rep. Gummi lamented that Nigeria is currently experiencing security challenges through illegal importation/proliferation of firearms and ammunition, importation of illicit/hard drugs.

The lawmaker said the challenges are compounded by the inability of security agencies to pinpoint the source of supply of weapons to insurgents, kidnappers and separatists that have massacred thousands of Nigerians across the country.

“Granting airstrip to private individuals and organisations will aid illegal importation of firearms and hard drugs into the country, thus heightening insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other vices that are seriously affecting the socio-economic development of the country,” he added.

The House adopted the motion and called on the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace to stop issuance of airstrip licenses to private individuals and organisations.

It also called on the ministry to also withdraw approvals already granted to private individuals and organisations in order to safeguard national security.

The House mandated its committees on Aviation and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.