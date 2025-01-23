“StokOps: Transforming the Future of Inventory Management”

Zeltechnologies is proud to introduce StokOps , a game-changing inventory management app that is transforming how businesses in Nigeria manage their stock. With StokOps, entrepreneurs can effortlessly track sales, purchases, and inventory levels in real time—helping to prevent both overstocking and stockouts.

Key Features:

•Track Sales, Purchases & Stock Levels: Stay on top of your inventory and sales trends with ease.

•Customer Management: Keep detailed records of your customers for better service and targeted engagement.

•E-Receipts for Customers: Say goodbye to paper receipts and reduce waste with digital transactions.

•Multi-Admin Management: Easily manage different staff members with customizable access controls.

•Multi-Business Support: Manage multiple businesses from a single account for ultimate convenience.

With a strong focus on security, StokOps lets you control who can access your business data, ensuring your information remains safe. The app is built with cloud technology, allowing you to manage your business from anywhere in the world using just your mobile device.

Designed with simplicity in mind, StokOps is user-friendly and works efficiently, even in areas with limited internet connectivity—making it ideal for Nigerian entrepreneurs.