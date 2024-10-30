STL honored with Trustee Company of the Decade

STL Trustees over the weekend bagged two awards at the Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2024, receiving the award for “Trustee Company of the Decade” and “Most Innovative Trustee Company in Nigeria.”

Reacting to the development in a statement by the Company yesterday, it stated that the recognitions highlight STL Trustees’ commitment to excellence and innovation in the trusteeship industry, cementing its role as a frontrunner in Nigeria’s financial services sector.

Expressing the Company’s gratitude to Business Day for the recognition, Funmi Ekundayo, STL Trustees MD/CEO said, “Receiving the ‘Trustee Company of the Decade’ award and ‘Most Innovative Trustee Company in Nigeria’ is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our team’s dedication to our clients and the sector. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in trusteeship.”

Ekundayo further emphasized STL Trustees’ unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and innovation adding that “Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. These awards inspire us to work even harder to deliver outstanding service and innovative solutions that exceed our clients’ expectations. We are dedicated to doing more, to continuously enhancing our service as well as products that bring greater value to our customers, partners and stakeholders”

Funmi Ekundayo, MD/CEO, STL Trustees, received th