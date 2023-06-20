Sterling Bank introduces savings accounts for market women, others

Sterling Bank has launched a new product focused on market women and traders in Ogun State. The One-Woman Saver Account is a product that aims…

Sterling Bank has launched a new product focused on market women and traders in Ogun State.

The One-Woman Saver Account is a product that aims to give easy access to banking services at a six per cent rate of return on savings.

The Regional Business Executive of Sterling Bank, Southwest, Evans Akinlolu, explained that the product was designed to drive financial inclusion, enable women to create a savings culture as well as improve their overall economic status over time, while speaking at the launch of the One-Woman Saver Account at Lafenwa, in Abeokuta, Ogun State’s capital city.

He said women are a significant component of an economy, and it is crucial to incorporate them in any initiatives designed to strengthen the state’s economy.

“Whatever the Ajo people are doing that you are not too sure of, we assure you that every kobo of your money is guaranteed. You are not losing anything. Above all, you get access to a soft loan after you have saved for six months. So, I want to tell you that you are in the right place. You are in the right hands, and we pray that your business will continue to grow,” he said.

To inform potential consumers about the advantages of the account, bank officials went to the town’s Itoku and Kuto marketplaces.

In his remarks, the representative of Women’s World Banking, Mr Emezino Afiegbe, disclosed that Women’s World Banking partnered with Sterling Bank because of its ability to solve women’s financial needs. He added that the bank always prioritises the needs of women and is always ready to support them.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...