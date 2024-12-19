Stephen Keshi’s burial ceremony now in book form

Nigeria and the sporting world were thrown into mourning on June 8, 2016, following the death of a great football icon and an illustrious son of Nigeria, Stephen Keshi. Victor Akhidenor, a sports journalist, travelled between Onitsha in Anambra State, Asaba and Illah in Delta, for eight days to cover the burial of the Big Boss. He just released the book “The masquerades are coming: The first & second burial of Stephen Keshi and other stories” which captured his experience covering the burial. In this interview, he speaks about the book.

Can you introduce yourself?

I’m Victor Pele Sunday Akhidenor, a freelance journalist and author. I’m a recipient of the sports reporting category of the Diamond Award in Media Excellence, Nigeria’s most prestigious prize in journalism (2015). I’ve a Bachelor degree in Economics, a Master degree in Media and Communication, a certificate in Media Enterprise, a post-graduate certificate in Human Capital Development, and an E Diploma (level II) in football coaching. I’m currently doing a PhD in Mass Communication at the University of Benin.

SPONSOR AD

Why did you decide to write a book about Stephen Keshi?

The Big Boss Keshi was more than a football icon. He was a symbol of leadership, resilience, and pride for Nigeria. His life and death brought to light the cultural and societal dynamics in Nigeria, particularly during his elaborate second burial. Writing this book was my way of preserving his legacy while shedding light on the human side of a legend, beyond the football pitch.

The title mentions masquerades. What role did they play in Keshi’s burial rites?

Masquerades are believed to represent ancestral spirits. During Keshi’s second burial, they performed dances and rituals around his gravesite, symbolising his acceptance into the ancestral world. It was a powerful blend of tradition, spirituality, and cultural identity.

The book highlights the cultural practices surrounding Keshi’s burial. What was the most surprising aspect of these traditions?

The second burial in Illah was particularly intriguing. It symbolised the deceased’s transition into full citizenship in the ancestral realm. The elaborate rites, including masquerade dances and the communal involvement, emphasise the depth of respect and honour the people of Illah accord their dead, especially someone as illustrious as Keshi.

What challenges did you face while covering Keshi’s burial and writing the book?

Covering Keshi’s burial was emotionally taxing. It spanned eight days, involving extensive travel between states and immersing myself in deeply personal and cultural moments. Writing the book required a delicate balance between honouring his memory and addressing controversies surrounding his life and death.

The book touches on Keshi’s struggles with Nigerian football authorities. What can this teach us about sports governance?

His clashes with the NFF show the urgent need for transparent and supportive governance structures in Nigerian football. His success despite these challenges underscores his determination but also highlights systemic issues that need reform for future generations of players and coaches.

The book critiques the federal government’s absence during Keshi’s burial. Why do you think this was significant?

Keshi’s contributions to Nigerian football were immense, yet the federal government’s lack of involvement in his burial reflected a broader issue of neglecting our national heroes. It sends a disappointing message to future talents about how their sacrifices might be undervalued. It’s a stark reminder of how much we need to do to honour those who’ve served the country. Keshi deserved a state burial for his contributions, yet the government’s absence speaks to a broader neglect of our sports legends.

How did Keshi’s dual role as a player and coach shape his legacy in African football?

Keshi is one of only two individuals to win the Africa Cup of Nations as both a player and a coach. This achievement not only cements his place in football history but also highlights his deep understanding of the game. His ability to lead from the bench as effectively as he did on the field speaks volumes about his leadership and vision.

How did Keshi’s leadership influence the teams he played for and coached?

Keshi’s leadership was transformative. As a player, he was a commanding figure on the pitch, often leading by example. As a coach, he instilled discipline and confidence in his teams, as seen in his historic AFCON victory in 2013. His influence extended beyond tactics; he built unity and resilience in his squads.

How does Keshi’s story reflect the intersection of sports, culture, and identity in Nigeria?

Keshi’s life and death brought Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage into focus. His burial rites highlighted the deep-rooted traditions of his Illah community. These customs remind us that, beyond his football achievements, he was a son of the soil whose identity was shaped by his roots.

What lessons can upcoming sports leaders learn from Keshi’s journey?

Keshi exemplified resilience and adaptability. He wasn’t afraid to confront authority when necessary. He was always putting his teams’ welfare first. His ability to transition seamlessly from a player to a coach demonstrates the importance of continuous growth and education in leadership.

How did Keshi balance his demanding career with his family and community ties?

Keshi’s career often took him away from home, but his commitment to his family remained evident. While some in his community felt he could have done more locally, his immediate family speaks of his dedication to their well-being and the values he instilled in them.

Back to members of his community. Some expressed disappointment over Keshi’s perceived lack of involvement. How do you address this?

It’s a complex issue. While some felt Keshi could have done more for Illah, others recognised his indirect contributions, like bringing international attention to the town. The criticisms reflect the high expectations placed on public figures.

Keshi was instrumental in building teams across Africa. How does this reflect his broader impact on the continent?

Keshi’s work with Togo and Mali shows that his influence extended beyond Nigeria. He was a pioneer, demonstrating that African coaches could excel internationally. His legacy continues to inspire aspiring African football managers.

What steps should be taken to preserve Keshi’s legacy for future generations?

Beyond naming stadiums or streets after him, Keshi’s story should be part of educational curricula and sports development programmes. Documenting his journey, as this book does, ensures that his impact will be remembered and celebrated.

You mentioned that the book includes creative stories about Keshi. Can you share an example?

One of the stories, “WWTBAM: Birthday Boy Keshi on the Hot Seat”, imagines Keshi participating in a game show. It creatively captures his wit and humour while recounting significant moments of his career. It’s a lighthearted way to connect readers with his personality and achievements.

What do you hope readers take away from this book?

I hope readers see Keshi not just as a football legend but as a multifaceted individual who impacted lives on and off the field. The book also aims to spark conversations about how we honour our heroes and preserve their legacies for future generations.

How can readers purchase The Masquerades Are Coming: The First and Second Burial of Stephen Keshi and Other Stories?

The book is available for purchase on Lulu.com. Readers can visit the Lulu website, search for the book title, and place an order for either the print or e-book version. It’s a straightforward process, and Lulu offers shipping options to various locations, making it accessible to readers worldwide.

Why did you choose Lulu.com over Amazon for publishing the book?

Lulu.com provides a more personalised experience for independent authors, offering greater control over the publishing process, including pricing and distribution. It also has a user-friendly interface for creating and managing books. While Amazon is a larger platform with extensive reach, Lulu’s lower fees and author-friendly policies made it the better choice for this project. Also, Lulu’s print-on-demand service ensures high-quality physical copies without the overhead costs associated with bulk printing. Amazon is a fantastic platform, and I may explore it for future projects, but for this book, Lulu felt like the perfect fit.