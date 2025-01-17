Stella Nwadigbo and the rising cases of child abuse

The case of one Stella Nwadigbo who physically abused a three-year old Master Abayomi Michael of Christ-Mitots Nursery and Primary School, Ikorodu, Lagos, on the 8th of January, 2024 for not being able to write his figures is trending. The viral video attracted public outcry and condemnation and consequently the Lagos State government swung into action evoking the child right law; arresting the culprit.

What the woman did was not teaching or discipline but pure act of abuse and cruelty against an innocent child entrusted to her care, but I do not want to look at the case in isolation. The incident should not be treated in isolation since it reflects a deep anti-social culture endemic in our society. There are thousands of such child molestation and abuses going on in the country every day. If there were no cameras and social media platforms, this cruel act against an innocent child would have gone unnoticed.

UNICEF indicates that six out of every 10 children in Nigeria experience one form of violence or another. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) periodic reports indicate that violence against children in Nigeria is on the increase. In June of 2024 there were thousands of cases out of which 1667 were about child abandonment.

Child abuse is violence against the child; seen as an act of physical maltreatment, sexual molestation or neglect of the child below 18 years of age by adults – parents, relations, teachers, caregivers and even strangers. And this act of abuse ranges from: beating, child molestation, child-labour, neglect, child abandonment, child-marriage, child trafficking, and indecent exposure, exposure to pornography, exploitation, and pedophilia.

The effects of child abuse on the child include but not limited to the following: deteriorating health challenges, anxiety and depression, difficulty in learning and concentration, post-traumatic stress disorder, lack of emotional development, poor self-esteem, recurring nightmares, withdrawal from friends or usual activities, changes in behavior such as aggression, anger, hostility etc., substance abuse, self-harm or suicidal thoughts or attempts etcetera.

Clearly, the debilitating effects of child abuse on the child and the society at large cannot be over-emphasized. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that: “consequences of child maltreatment include impaired lifelong physical and mental health, and the social and occupational outcomes can ultimately slow a country’s economic and social development.” On the physical side, child abuse may lead to premature death, physical disability, learning disorder, substance abuse or complicated health challenges. Other effects include, eating disorder, personality disorder, behavior disorder, depression, anxiety disorder.

Emotionally, an abused child could develop low self-esteem, difficulty in establishing and maintaining relationships, acceptance of violence as a way of life, illegal or violent behaviors, abuse of others, limited social and relationship skills. A frequently abused child may grow into social misfit.

In the light of this, it is therefore necessary to curtail this ugly trend of child abuse. And the first step should begin with the acknowledgement of the right of the child as a member of the society. The child right convention recognises the inalienable rights of the child as the future of the human society.

UNICEF says that: “the convention on the rights of the child sets out the rights that must be realized for children to develop to their full potential…The Convention recognizes the fundamental human dignity of all children and the urgency of ensuring their well-being and development. It makes clear the idea that a basic quality of life should be the right of all children rather than a privilege enjoyed by a few.”

The federal government has a critical role to play in protecting the right of the child. The government should provide the things needed for the growth and the care of the child. Sometimes, parents are distracted by the economic burden of fending for the child. The laws to protect the child should be made and enforced as appropriate. Offenders should be punished according to the law as a deterrent to others. Child right should be incorporated into the school curriculum to enlighten the child and their trainers.

Parents on the other hands, should be vigilant to monitor and guide their children, pay attention to needs of the child, teach the child how to stay safe and behave before strangers.

School proprietors should be aware of their responsibilities and should educate their employees on the rights of the child and should properly attend to the welfare of their employees. What could have made the 45-year old teachers maltreat an innocent toddler like Master Abayomi? Could it be frustration? Teachers should be properly trained. But, I am of the view that teaching and child care are more of a vocation than a profession. It should be for the people with the natural aptitude and passion. But in our society today, many people are in the wrong places because of unemployment and poor government policy initiatives. Effective supervision and monitoring are required to check child abuse and bullying in our schools.

Indeed, child right protection is everybody’s business, not for the supposed social crusaders alone, just as it is said in our local parlance that no one person can train a child. Everybody should speak up against child abuse and report every case accordingly. Enforcement of the right of the child should not just be seen as a legal but moral obligation by all.

Children are vulnerable group in the society therefore any act of violence against them threatens their immediate well-being and compromise their future potentials and overall peace and security of the country.

Hajia Hadiza, an actress, social activist, resides in London, UK

[email protected]