Stay, strengthen our health sector, FG urges foreign-trained doctors

The federal government has called on medical and dental graduates trained abroad to resist the growing trend of emigration, often referred to as the “japa syndrome,” and to contribute to the improvement of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, stated this during the induction ceremony of 622 foreign-trained doctors by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) in Abuja.

The new inductees included 606 medical doctors and 16 dentists.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ms. Daju Kachollom, Prof. Pate urged the new professionals to remain in Nigeria and help build a robust and high-quality healthcare system.

He stated, “Please don’t japa. Let’s work together to enhance the health sector and the image of our nation.”

The minister also emphasised the evolving nature of the medical and dental professions, encouraging the inductees to continually improve their skills and adapt to the challenges of modern healthcare delivery.

The Chairman of the MDCN, Prof. Afolabi Lesi, commended the graduates for their dedication, noting that over 70% of them had successfully passed the demanding remediation programme and assessment exams.

He urged them to uphold the highest ethical standards, stating, “Your patients will trust you; it is your responsibility to earn and maintain that trust through your skills, knowledge, and ethical conduct.”