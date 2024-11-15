Stay behind to defend your votes, Makinde tells electorate as PDP ends campaign

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged the people of Ondo State to remain at the polling units after voting to prevent any potential “manipulation.”

Makinde, leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West, made the call on Thursday at the grand finale of the party’s campaign in Akure, the state capital.

“Don’t leave after voting on Saturday. Stay behind to ensure your vote is counted, properly entered into the form, and follow it to the collation centres to avoid manipulation,” he said.

The Oyo governor, however, cautioned party supporters against resorting to violence or harassment, emphasising the importance of using their votes to oppose the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming election.

Earlier, Umar Damagum, the acting National Chairman of the PDP, urged the people of Ondo State to be vigilant on election day. He stressed that the election would have significant implications for the future of the country.

“If the PDP wins on Saturday, it will mark the end of poverty and suffering in the state,” Damagum said.

He also presented the party’s flag to the PDP’s governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi.

Bauchi State governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, also called on Ondo residents to vote for Ajayi on Saturday, while Nollywood actress Rita Orji urged voters to collect money from the APC and still vote for the PDP.

“By tonight, they will start crediting your accounts. Collect the money, but reclaim your state,” she said.

Other dignitaries present at the rally included Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, and Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

The party’s candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, was however absent at the rally. The former vice president, however, earlier drummed support for Ajayi in a statement issued by his media office.