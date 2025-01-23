Statistics paint grim picture of food security in Nigeria –Media Trust chair

The chairman of Daily Trust board of directors, Malam Kabiru Yusuf, has said that statistics in Nigeria paint a grim picture of food security in the country.

Yusuf stated this at the 22nd Daily Trust Dialogue with the theme “Food Security: Availability or Affordability,” held at NAF Conference centre, Abuja on Thursday.

He said, “Why are our citizens not having enough food to eat? This is why we are here. That is the question. Statistics in Nigeria paint a grime picture and the anecdotal evidence. look around you. We may change things we take for granted.

“We have to look at this issue. How do we cross this divide, if it exists. I don’t know what the expert will say between availability or affordability. We are not producing enough because people cannot afford.”

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen, was the special guest of honour at the event, while Rev. Godfrey Nzamujo was the Chairman of the event.