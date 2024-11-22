✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
State police: NEC gives FCT, 3 states one week to submit position

    By Baba Martins 

The National Economic Council (NEC) has given three states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) one week to submit their position paper on the proposed establishment of state police. 

In February following the prevailing insecurity in the country, the federal government and 36 states agreed to consider the viability of the creation of state police.

The move followed an emergency meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. 

The federal government had explained that the process was at its incubation stage and would only take shape after a series of deliberations between the stakeholders.

Addressing state house correspondents on Thursday after the NEC meeting, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri said the council mandated Adamawa, Kebbi and Kwara states and the FCT to make their submissions within the next one week.

He said after the submission by the remaining states, the position of all the states on state police will be ready by the next NEC meeting.

 

