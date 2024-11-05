State of Public Schools in Ankpa and Olamaboro LGAs of Kogi

Education there say is the best legacy that anyone can give to her next generation. However, the state of Many schools in Ankpa and Olamaboro Local Government of Kogi State is in an unimaginable state of abandonment this article focuses on Community Secondary School Ofugo in Enjema ward of Ankpa Local Government of Kogi State.

The school is located about 15km from Ankpa town

The school has produced many great philanthropists who are doing well in their various fields, but the state of the school today is one that no one will wish to have his or her child(ren) .

Reptiles, lizard , bush and other related dangerous things now ‘learn’ in the school.

The only structure standing presently in Ofugo community secondary school is the beautiful sign board drawing your attention that there was a school in the community .

The situation is not different in The popular Okaba girls, Government Technical School Ankpa. Further visit to Olokwu, Icheke, Awulu, Enjema revealed that no public school in that axis can boast of having up up to 50 percent of what is need interms of teachers and other basic facilities.

If you extend the journey to Imane axis you will realise that the popular Imane community Grammar School is no longer what it used to be .

The way out?

The state government should as a matter of urgency declares State emergency in Education in Kogi State as the situation is not different in other parts of the state.

The Commissioner for Education in Kogi State be relocated to rural areas of the state and operate from some of these villages

Ministry of education Zonal Inspector should wake up to their responsibilities and do more supervision to see that the teachers do their job

The state government should employ more qualified teachers with passion to do the job.

The philanthropists in the town should come together to employ PTA teachers to help the few permanent teachers while we await government intervention.

Ali Itodo A Teacher and An advocate of girl child Education writes from Ofugo In Ankpa Local Government area of Kogi State.

[email protected]