‘Startup Act to enable vibrant digital economies’

An official of the Nigeria Startup Act (NSA) 2022 has said the project is aimed at supporting and guiding states to create and adopt the…

An official of the Nigeria Startup Act (NSA) 2022 has said the project is aimed at supporting and guiding states to create and adopt the NSA to support subnational transitions from traditional economies to vibrant digital economies.

This was disclosed in Kano by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Digital Transformation, Mr Oswald Guobadia, during an ecosystem stakeholder engagement event for the adoption of the NSA in Kano State organised by the project in collaboration with startup hub Kano.

He explained that the act is aimed at ensuring that Nigeria’s laws and regulations are clearly planned and working for the tech ecosystem.

Co-founder of Kano startup hub, Aisha Tofa, described the move by NSA as a welcome initiative that will, if effectively utilised, uplift a lot of job opportunities for a greater percentage of people in the state in particular and the nation in general.

“We have to brace up and effectively make good use of the act by adopting it at a good time. Therefore, the stakeholder engagement sessions are timely as they will ensure relevant stakeholders are carried along and collaborate on the adoption of the act for effective performance in the state,” she said.