Starting Ramadan on a good note

As at the time this piece was submitted to meet up with production deadline, the Ramadan crescent was still about 48 hours away from us. However, there were scientific insinuations that alluded to the sighting of the crescent yesterday, Friday February 28, 2025. For example, the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) had in a statement issued last week by Dr. Felix Ale, Director of Media and Corporate Communications of NASRDA hinted that Nigeria would likely witness the lunar crescent on February 28, which had been calculated to occur at 1:45am West African Time (WAT).

Dr. Ale said “The crescent will become visible to the naked eye in the evening of Friday February 28, 2025 between 6:17 PM and 7:35 PM across different locations in Nigeria. Speaking on the matter, Dr Bonaventure Okere, Director of the Centre for Basic Space Science and Astronomy, (CBSSA), an activity centre of NASRDA, said “Astronomers use the moon cycle to generate lunar calendar;” adding that it is “used to determine some rites and practices like the beginning of the Ramadan fast.” If the Ramadan crescent was sighted as predicted, today would be the first day in this year’s holy month of fasting.

Given our national challenges and individual predicaments, Ramadan is a golden opportunity for us to remorsefully request Allah to rescue us from the huge socio-economic difficulties bedeviling us as a nation. In our attempt to achieve this, let us start this Ramadan on a good note. Repenting from our brazen disobedience to Allah’s injunctions and excesses against fellow mankind would be a good note for starting this year’s Ramadan. After all, the Prophet (SAW) already told us that the first ten days of Ramadan is full of forgiveness. With genuine piety, let us admit and renounce our sins, small and big; pledging not to go back to our old evil and mischievous ways. We should make every hour and every minute in this sacred month to count in our favour; leaving no space in our hearts for the Shaytan (devil) to take-over, mislead, manipulate or toy with.

SPONSOR AD

On every night of the month of Ramadan, Allah (SWT) commands: “Where are those asking for my forgiveness? I’ve forgiven them; where are those who have repented? I’ve pardoned them; and for those who have demands, I’ve granted their requests.” Ramadan is always full of virtuous occasions. It is a period for believers to purify themselves and seek divine intervention in matters that trouble their peace and wellbeing. Ramadan is a month of mercy during which prayers of devotees are specially answered. Allah (SWT) in Qur’an 2:186 affirms, “When my servants ask thee concerning me, I am indeed close (to them). I listen to the prayer of every supplicant when he calls on me: let them also with a will, listen to my call and believe in me: that they may walk in the right way.”

The essence of this month requires Muslims to exercise moderation in whatever they are engaged. We advise every fasting Muslim not to gorge themselves on meals so much that it becomes impossible for them to wake up and spend the night in prayers and supplications. Ramadan is an opportunity that comes once in twelve months. Let us imagine as if it were the last Ramadan to be observed in our lifetime. We must therefore never waste or misuse this great opportunity.

Ramadan fast in Islam is different from fasting under medical instructions because in Ramadan, there is no malnutrition or inadequate calorie intake. Ramadan fast is not a prescription from a physician. Moreover, the types of food taken during Ramadan do not have any selective dietary criteria such as restricting a devoutee to go on protein only or fruit only. In Ramadan, everything that is permissible (halal) to be taken by Muslims should be in moderate quantities.

Fasting promotes healthy diet. It reduces the rate of craving for processed foods. It promotes desire for natural foods, especially water and fruits. This is one way by which fasting promotes healthy lifestyle. When individuals take fruits to break a fast, they increase the body’s store of essential vitamins and minerals. Vitamins A and E are good antioxidants that are readily available in fruits, which help to boost immunity.

Similarly, fasting promotes detoxification. The liver, kidneys and other organs in the body help in discharging toxins. Fat is substantially burnt during fasting especially when it is over a period of time as in Ramadan. During fasting, the digestive organs also rest; helping to maintain balance of fluids in the body. Fasting is equally said to reduce blood sugar.

During Ramadan, hostility is forestalled as Muslims are advised by the Prophet (SAW) to say “I am fasting” when provoked by another person’s words or actions. Fasting also guides a Muslim to remain pure and righteous during Ramadan as he abstains from telling lies. The Prophet Mohammad (SAW) has warned, “If one does not give up falsehoods in words and actions, Allah has no need of his giving up food and drink (i.e. fasting).” May Allah put us among those to be forgiven their sins, big and small, in this sacred month of Ramadan, amin.