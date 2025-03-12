Starlink now Nigeria’s second largest ISP

Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by SpaceX, overtook FiberOne Broadband Limited in Q4 2024 to become Nigeria’s second-largest internet service provider (ISP), according to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The ISP, despite its premium pricing, has its user base more than doubled within a year, surging from 23,897 subscribers in 2023 to 65,564 by the end of 2024.

This rapid growth reflects the increasing demand for its high-speed connectivity, which delivers speeds of up to 250 Mbps—far exceeding what most local ISPs offer, a report by Techcabal said.

Despite a decline in subscribers, Spectranet remains the market leader. Its subscriber base declined from 113,869 at the end of 2023 to 105,441 in Q3 2024, a loss of 8,428 users, according to the NCC data.

This number remained unchanged in Q4. Unlike Starlink, which operates via satellite, Spectranet depends on fiber and terrestrial wireless networks—both of which require expensive right-of-way fees, tower installations, and power infrastructure.

“As far as them (Starlink) being the second-largest ISP now, it makes sense,” Techcabal quoted Ladi Okuneye, CEO of UniCloud, an ISP, as saying. “Satellite technology’s ubiquitous nature means you can connect a customer today in Ikoyi and another in Ikot Ekpene without being restricted by the geographical limitations of fiber or terrestrial wireless solutions.”

In December 2024, Starlink announced an increase in its monthly subscription fees in Nigeria, doubling the cost of its standard residential service from 38,000 to 75,000 per month. The hike affected new customers, while existing users were set to transition to the new rate on January 27, 2025. However, as demand surged, Starlink put the tariff adjustment on hold.