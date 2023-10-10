Stanbic IBTC launches FINTECH subsidiary

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has launched a fintech subsidiary, Zest, to help improve customers’ digital financial transactions. The newly launched digital financial service platform, according to…

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has launched a fintech subsidiary, Zest, to help improve customers’ digital financial transactions.

The newly launched digital financial service platform, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ademola Sogunle will help to increase the Fintech ecosystem in the banking industry.

Dr. Sogunle, who explained that the new product is a subsidiary of the company, added that it is aimed at moving the frontier of the company’s value proposition to another level.

“ZEST as a fintech subsidiary even though a member of Stanbic IBTC is at the epicenter of everything we are trying to do going forward. ZEST is focused on delivering a true platform orchestration strategy,” he said.

The new subsidiary chairman, Stanley Jacob explained that the birth of the platform was hinged on four principles, which were; the multi-rail platform strategy, human- centered design, business growth powered by e-commerce and operational excellence.

