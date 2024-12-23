Stampedes: Obi picks holes in IGP’s directive on palliative distribution

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in last year’s elections, Peter Obi, has kicked against the latest directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on the distribution of palliatives to the less privileged in the country.

Based on the deaths recorded in different parts of the country during palliatives disturb ion, the IGP had warned against unorganised distribution of palliatives and relief items during the festive period.

The IGP gave the warning in a statement issued by the force’s public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Saturday.

He said the avoidable incidents were worrisome and called for urgent concerns to save the lives of Nigerians, especially the vulnerable youths and elderly.

Obi, however, said though the directive is a timely response to the series of tragedies recorded across the country, and the IG’s honest reaction to the challenges of the prevailing economic hardship, it’s open to abuse.

“It is capable of discouraging citizens from helping the hungry and distressed among us. While I understand the need for better organization and more attention to public safety, it is important to clarify that acts of goodwill should not be hindered by excessive bureaucracy.

“Rather than requiring people to seek permission to assist those in need, we should encourage them to find better, more organized ways to offer such help. The focus should be on promoting coordination, not imposing barriers that could deter much-needed acts of kindness in a time of widespread hunger, pain, and anger.

“This is not the time to stifle the spirit of compassion and generosity among our people. Instead, let us channel these efforts constructively, ensuring that help reaches the most vulnerable safely and efficiently,” Obi said.

He said the government must also do more to address the root causes of this hardship, providing lasting solutions rather than creating obstacles for those stepping in to fill the gaps created by government’s insensitive policies.

He said, “I urge the IGP to immediately review this directive and ensure that the police fosters collaboration and support, not division and discouragement, in our shared quest to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.”