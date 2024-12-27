Stampedes: Falana blames police, asks FG to compensate victims’ families

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), has declared that the Nigeria Police should be held responsible for the stampedes that led to the loss of lives in some states in the part of the country.

Daily Trust reports that about 70 people lost their lives in the stampedes that occurred in Oyo, Anambra states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking on Friday at a public lecture to mark the one year demise of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Falana accused the Nigeria police of “sheer incompetence.”

The lecture was titled: “Security Sector Reform un Promoting Peace, Stability and Development: The Ondo State example.”

He noted that the stampedes that occurred during the distribution of food items and other palliatives in the country were a national tragedy.

He emphasised that the Nigeria police is saddled with the rights under the constitution to protect the citizens of the country at all public gatherings.

“The blame should also go to the Nigeria Police Force because of their sheer incompetence to protect those who lost their lives in those stampedes.

“If there is any noise that disturbed the neighbours, the police would come. If a few people gathered on the street in a tumultuous manner, the police would come.

“Under Section 83, subsection 4 of the Police Establishment Act, 2020, if there is a rally, public meeting, or state rally, the police shall provide adequate security for the people.

“It was failure that led to the loss of lives in those stampedes. In traditional political meetings and protests, the law states that the police shall provide security so that hoodlums would not break into protests and cause mayhem.”

While calling for systemic reforms to protect the dignity and lives of the citizens, Falana advised the Nigeria police to always take decisive steps to forstall such incidents.

He called on the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu to ensure there is compensation for the families of the victims.

“It is the management of protest and public meetings in our country that is the problem in our country. I therefore suggest that because we operate a capitalist system, somebody must bear responsibility for any damage.

“The federal government must pay compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampedes because of the failure and negligence of the Nigeria Police Force,” he added.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa described the former Ondo governor, Akeredolu, as a man of courage who always spoke the “truth” to power.

Aiyedatiwa also noted that the late Akeredolu fought for the advancement of democracy and the rule of law in the country.

“As we pay tribute to this legendary citizen of Nigeria, this event is a testament to his enduring legacy and the profound impacts he had on our state and Nigeria at large.

“We must continue to remember his unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of our state. We must celebrate him for his selfless service, visionary leadership and infectious passion for progress which continue to inspire us.

“Arakunrin Akeredolu was that courageous leader who spoke truth to power and fought for the advancement of democracy and the Rule of Law in our country,” he said.